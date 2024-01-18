National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

LUN opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.14. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

