NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

