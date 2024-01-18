Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMRA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.
Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
