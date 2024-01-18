New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

