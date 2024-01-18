New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

