New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,496 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 32.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,941,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.