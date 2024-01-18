New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 1,180 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 6,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,422.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,403.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,439.31. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

