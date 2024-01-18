New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Avanos Medical worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $873.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

