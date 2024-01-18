New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of MP Materials worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after buying an additional 246,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of MP opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

