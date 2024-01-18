New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

MaxLinear Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE MXL opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -517.25 and a beta of 2.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

