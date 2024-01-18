New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

