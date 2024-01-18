New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NX. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $304,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.