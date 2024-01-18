New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

