New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.71 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

