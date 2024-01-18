New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Vector Group worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vector Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.