New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 53.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

NYSE:CHS opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

