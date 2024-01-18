New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 38.78 and a quick ratio of 38.78.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

