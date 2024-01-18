New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

