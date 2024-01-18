Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,843,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

NWL stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

