Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,843,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NWL stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
