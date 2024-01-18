Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NIC opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,563,370.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

