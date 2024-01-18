NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get NMI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. NMI has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NMI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.