NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on February 15th

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NNN opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NNN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.