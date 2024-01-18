Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $249.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average is $237.47. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.