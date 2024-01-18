Northland Securities Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OMF opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

