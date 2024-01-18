Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $473.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

