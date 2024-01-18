Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.89

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.89 and last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 156462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

