NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.67. 120,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,199,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVCR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NovoCure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

