NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 9903017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

NU Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

