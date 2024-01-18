Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.69

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 456020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Nutanix Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 116.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

