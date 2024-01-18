NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 36,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVDA stock opened at $560.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.19. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.31 and a fifty-two week high of $568.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.56.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

