NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $560.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $167.31 and a 1 year high of $568.35.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

