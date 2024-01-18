NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) vs. Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Critical Review

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) and NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Ultrapar Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NWF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participações shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and NWF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participações 1.69% 17.15% 6.14% NWF Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participações 1 4 0 0 1.80 NWF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ultrapar Participações and NWF Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential downside of 26.19%. Given Ultrapar Participações’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ultrapar Participações is more favorable than NWF Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and NWF Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participações $27.82 billion 0.22 $348.82 million $0.39 14.36 NWF Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -4.00

Ultrapar Participações has higher revenue and earnings than NWF Group. NWF Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultrapar Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultrapar Participações beats NWF Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações S.A. operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; holds AmPm convenience stores; and provides lubricant-changing and automotive specialized services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots. The Food segment is involved in the warehousing and distribution of grocery and other products to supermarkets and other retail distribution centers. The Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feeds and other agricultural products. NWF Group plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Nantwich, the United Kingdom.

