Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 184.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.9% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 258,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $389.47 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $394.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

