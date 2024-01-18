Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

