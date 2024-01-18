Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 30.31%. Research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSBC

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.