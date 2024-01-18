Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

TSE OLY opened at C$99.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$64.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.40.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price objective on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00. In other news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00. Also, Director Rick Skauge purchased 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $252,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.