One Day In July LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $389.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.79 and a 200 day moving average of $346.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $394.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

