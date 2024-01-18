OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.51.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $848.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 84.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 943,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,547,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 233,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth about $9,514,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $7,816,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 16.7% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

