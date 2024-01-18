OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.88

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 51680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.