OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.81. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
