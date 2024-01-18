Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $630.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $587.00.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $447.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

