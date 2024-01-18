Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $99,729,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Insperity by 15.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.