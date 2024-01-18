Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

OGN stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

