Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orla Mining by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $13,915,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 79.9% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,534,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,893,000 after buying an additional 681,672 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 197.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,353,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 898,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

