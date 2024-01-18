Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.2 %

OSK opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

