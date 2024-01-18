Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

