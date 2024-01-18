Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

