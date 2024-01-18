Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
