Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

