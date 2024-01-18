Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 143,363 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,363 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Liberty Energy worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,957 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

