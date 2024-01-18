Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 12.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

